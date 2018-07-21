Guatemalan Minor Rescued During Joint National Guard - Border Patrol Flight

Sells, Arizona - A 17-year-old Guatemalan male was rescued by a joint Arizona National Guard and U.S. Border Patrol flight crew Monday when he was found alone and in distress in the desert near Sells.

The UH-60 Blackhawk flight crew responded to a 911 emergency call for help while conducting a partnered border security mission.

The youth entered the U.S. illegally before succumbing to the effects of Arizona's harsh desert environment. A Border Patrol medical technician administered intravenous fluids to the unaccompanied minor who suffered from severe heat exhaustion and dehydration.

The young man was treated and his health ensured before being transported to Border Patrol’s Tucson Station for processing for illegal entry into the United States. The swift actions and dedicated service of both National Guard personnel and U.S. Border Patrol agents are credited with saving his life.

This incident highlights the dangers faced by migrants. Children in particular are extremely vulnerable, not only to exploitation, but also to environmental conditions such as extreme heat and cold.

The partnered operations conducted by the Arizona National Guard and U.S. Border Patrol are a long standing, successful set of missions, separate from Operation Guardian Support. Utilizing National Guard aircraft and personnel to conduct border security flights along the United States’ international southwest border strengthens national security.

U.S. Border Patrol agents combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through the nation’s borders. Citizens can help U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers can remain anonymous.