San Luis CBP Officers Seize $90K in Meth

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Mexican national Saturday after a failed methamphetamine smuggling attempt at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.

Officers referred a 53-year-old man for additional questioning as he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico early Saturday morning in his Ford minivan. After a canine alert, officers discovered nearly 30 pounds of meth, worth nearly $90,000, from the vehicle’s frame.

CBP officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and the subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.