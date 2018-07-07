Naco CBP Officers Arrest Meth Smuggler

Naco, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Naco prevented a Mexican national from smuggling almost 41 pounds of methamphetamine into the U.S. on Friday.

Officers referred a 30-year-old woman for a secondary inspection of her Chevy truck Friday morning. During a search, officers discovered and removed multiple packages of methamphetamine from the vehicle, worth an estimated $122,000.

The drugs and the vehicle were seized, while the subject was arrested and turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.