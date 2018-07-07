San Luis CBP Officers Seize $269K in Meth

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a U.S. citizen in connection to a failed smuggling attempt Thursday resulting in the seizure of nearly 90 pounds of methamphetamine at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.

Officers referred a 36-year-old woman for additional questioning as she attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico last night in her Mazda sedan. After an alert to the presence of what it is trained to detect by a CBP canine, officers discovered multiple packages of meth within the vehicle’s doors and quarter panels of nearly 90 pounds, worth $269,000.

CBP officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and the subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.