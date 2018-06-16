CBP Officers Arrest Mexican National with Fentanyl

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales apprehended a Mexican national involved in connection with a failed attempt to smuggle fentanyl into the United States Thursday.

Officers at the Mariposa Crossing referred a 44-year-old Mexican woman for further inspection of her Nissan SUV. A search led to the discovery of nearly 7.5 pounds of fentanyl, worth more than $117,000, inside of a backpack.

Officers seized the drugs as well as the vehicle. The subject was arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.