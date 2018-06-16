San Luis CBP Officers Seize $613K in Cocaine

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Mexican national, in connection to a failed smuggling attempt amounting to more than 54 pounds of cocaine at Arizona’s Port of San Luis Wednesday.

Officers referred a 43-year-old Mexican man for additional inspection as he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico yesterday morning in his Ford SUV. After an alert to the presence of what it is trained to detect by a CBP canine, officers discovered cocaine within the vehicle’s dashboard area, worth more than $613,000.

CBP officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and the subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.