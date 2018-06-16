Mexican National Arrested with Meth and Cocaine

Nogales, Arizona - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents arrested a 33-year-old Mexican man at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint on Wednesday afternoon after finding more than 10 pounds of illegal narcotics in his truck.

Agents referred the driver of a white Silverado for further inspection, at which time a Border Patrol canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect emitting from the vehicle. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, agents found multiple packages of methamphetamine and cocaine with a combined value exceeding $66,000.

Agents turned the truck, drugs and driver over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for processing.