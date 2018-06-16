CBP Officers Arrest SENTRI Recipient with Cocaine

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales apprehended a Mexican national in connection with a failed attempt to smuggle cocaine, into the United States Tuesday.

Officers working at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred a 37-year-old Mexican man who is part of CBP’s Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI) for further inspection of his Ford truck. After a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent it had been trained to detect, officers removed more than 32 pounds of cocaine, worth almost $364,000 from the spare tire.

Officers seized the drugs as well as the vehicle. The man’s SENTRI privileges were also revoked. The subject was arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.