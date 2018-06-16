San Luis CBP Officers Seize $182K in Meth/Heroin

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in connection to a failed smuggling attempt at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.

Officers referred a 65-year-old man for additional questioning as he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico Sunday afternoon in his Chevy van. Following an alert by a CBP canine to a scent its’ trained to detect, officers discovered more than 46 pounds of meth, worth more than $138,000, and 2.5 pounds of heroin, worth more than $44,000 from within the vehicle’s roof.

CBP officers seized the drugs and vehicle and the subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.