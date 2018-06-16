San Luis CBP Officers Seize $290K in Meth

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a U.S. citizen Thursday, in connection to an unsuccessful Methamphetamine smuggling attempt resulting in the seizure of nearly 97 pounds at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.

Officers referred a 28-year-old San Luis, Arizona woman for additional questioning as she attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico last night in her Jeep SUV. After an alert to the presence of what it is trained to detect by a CBP canine, officers discovered more than 90 packages of meth within the vehicle as well as in the spare tire, worth almost $290,000.

CBP officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and the subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.