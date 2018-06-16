Mexican National Arrested with 200 Lbs. of Marijuana

Nogales, Arizona - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents apprehended a 43-year-old Mexican man at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint on Sunday morning after finding more than 200 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.

Agents referred the driver of a Ford F-150 truck for further inspection after a Border Patrol canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect emitting from the vehicle. During a subsequent search of the truck, agents discovered multiple bundles of marijuana worth more than $100,000.

Agents seized the truck and drugs, and arrested the driver for narcotics smuggling.