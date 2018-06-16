Douglas Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Rapist

Douglas, Arizona - Douglas Border Patrol agents apprehended a 28-year-old Mexican man Friday morning east of Douglas and later identified him as a previously-deported, convicted sex offender.

Agents learned during processing that Carlos Vazquez-Montalbo was convicted in Jefferson County, Kentucky, in 2013 for 3rd Degree Rape and sentenced to five years in prison.

Vazquez will remain in federal custody to face charges for re-entering the U.S. as an aggravated felon.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.