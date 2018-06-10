Mexican Teen with Meth Arrested at USBP Immigration Checkpoint

Nogales, Arizona - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents detained a 17-year-old male Mexican national at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint on Wednesday afternoon after discovering a pound of methamphetamine concealed on his person.

Agents conducting secondary immigration inspections on passengers of a commercial shuttle van discovered the drugs during a subsequent search of a Tucson-bound teen. The meth, concealed within his clothing in small cylindrical bundles, has an estimated street value of $3,500.

After seizing the methamphetamine, the teen was arrested for narcotics smuggling and both were turned over to the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.