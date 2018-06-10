Mexican Teen with Meth Arrested at USBP Immigration Checkpoint

Nogales, Arizona - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents detained a 17-year-old male Mexican national at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint on Wednesday afternoon after discovering a pound of methamphetamine concealed on his person.

Agents conducting secondary immigration inspections on passengers of a commercial shuttle van discovered the drugs during a subsequent search of a Tucson-bound teen. The meth, concealed within his clothing in small cylindrical bundles, has an estimated street value of $3,500.

After seizing the methamphetamine, the teen was arrested for narcotics smuggling and both were turned over to the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.