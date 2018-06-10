AMO, USBP rescue injured migrant near Kitt Peak

Tucson, Arizona - Tucson’s Air and Marine Operations branch, along with the Tucson Sector Border Patrol, rescued a distressed migrant Wednesday morning west of Kitt Peak in the Baboquivari Mountains.

AMO agents launched a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter in response to a 911 call from an injured male migrant west of Kitt Peak and located the subject on a mountain ridge. Due to the rugged terrain, the flight crew decided it would be safer to land and hike to the injured man.

After finding a suitable landing area, AMO agents disembarked the aircraft and made their way to the subject. After a quick medical assessment of the man’s injuries, agents determined his overall condition would make it too difficult for him to walk to the aircraft. Instead, they carried him down to the helicopter for evacuation.

The AMO crew then flew the man to a nearby staging area where Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue agents met the aircraft to provide further medical care. Once the man was stabilized, agents transported him to a local hospital for advanced care.

AMO routinely responds to these types of requests, conducting searches and rescues in coordination with their partner law enforcement agencies. Rescue operations like this are considered high-risk given the altitude and treacherous terrain. Using specialized equipment and training, AMO contributes a highly-specialized capability to these types of missions.

“This is a good example of how Air and Marine Operations can deliver its special rescue capabilities, working closely with its partner law enforcement agencies when the need arises,” said Tucson Air Branch Director Wade Koontz. “It shows how we serve Customs and Border Protection and, more importantly, the public. I am proud of the work our crews perform every day.”