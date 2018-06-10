Vehicle Flees Immigration Checkpoint, Nearly Runs Over a Border Patrol Agent

Casa Grande, Arizona - A 23-year-old man from Sells fled the Federal Route 15 Immigration Checkpoint early Monday, before leading Casa Grande Border Patrol agents on pursuit, striking a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle, and nearly running over an agent.

Shortly after midnight, a Ford Fusion with three occupants approached the checkpoint but sped away before agents could conduct an immigration inspection.

Agents pursued the vehicle for several miles until the driver came to a sudden stop and one subject fled on foot. The vehicle continued north a few more miles and stopped again. As agents approached the vehicle on foot, the driver sped away, nearly striking an agent who was able to jump out of the way.

The driver fled approximately two more miles before stopping a third time. As agents approached, the driver attempted to speed away once again, this time striking a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle. Agents were able arrest the driver at that point.

After securing the two occupants, agents searched the vehicle and found 30 grams of methamphetamine valued at more than $2,500.

The driver was charged with assault on a federal agent, possession of a controlled substance, and high-speed flight from an immigration checkpoint. A 27-year-old female passenger was released and the third subject has not been found.

Agents turned the man, vehicle, and methamphetamine over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.