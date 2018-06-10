Nogales CBP Officers Arrest 4, Seize Hard Drugs and Pills

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales apprehended two U.S. citizens and two Mexican nationals involved in connection with separate failed attempts to smuggle heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and medication pills into the United States over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, officers working at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred a 28-year-old Mexican woman for further inspection of her Chevy sedan. A search led to the discovery of nearly 17 pounds of methamphetamine, worth more than $50,000, and 5 pounds of heroin worth more than $84,000 in the dash.

Saturday morning, officers at the Mariposa Crossing referred a 40-year-old Mexican man for further inspection of his Chevy truck. A search by officers led to the discovery of nearly 22 pounds of meth, worth almost $65,000 and 28 pounds of cocaine, worth close to $314,000, within the vehicle’s back wall.

Earlier in that same afternoon, officers at the Morley Pedestrian Gate referred a 29-year-old woman for additional inspection. A search of the woman led officers to find almost half a pound of heroin, worth more than $7,000. The packages were discovered in her chest and waistband areas.

Saturday evening, officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred a 58-year-old woman for further inspection after noticing anomalies in her soda bottle. The officers discovered the woman was concealing pills in the bottle and in her undergarments. A total of 372 pills varying from Xanax, Carisoprodol, Diazepam, and other unidentifiable medications were found.

Officers seized the drugs as well as the vehicles. All four of the subjects were arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.