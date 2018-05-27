Yuma Border Patrol Agents Arrest Naturalized Citizen for Smuggling $134K in Heroin

Wellton, Arizona - Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate-8 Immigration Checkpoint arrested a naturalized citizen, originally born in Mexico, for attempting to smuggle heroin early Tuesday.

At approximately 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Wellton Station agents sent a gold Chrysler PT Cruiser to the secondary inspection area after a positive K-9 alert in the primary lane. During a subsequent search, agents discovered a fake battery in the engine compartment that held nearly 8 pounds of heroin in three separate packages. The narcotics are worth more than $134,000.

During processing, agents identified the 60-year-old man as a Somerton, Arizona resident.

The heroin was seized and the subject was arrested.