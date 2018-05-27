CBP Canine Sniffs Out Meth Inside of Purse

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales apprehended a Mexican national involved in connection with a failed attempt to smuggle more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine into the United States this past Friday.

Officers working at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred a 47-year-old Mexican woman for further questioning as she attempted to enter from Mexico. A CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent that it was trained to detect, resulting in drugs being located in the subject’s purse. The seizure of meth is reportedly worth more than $9,100.

Officers seized the drugs, while the subject was arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.