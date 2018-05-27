Nogales Border Patrol Agents Arrest Sex Offender

Nogales, Arizona - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents apprehended a male Honduran national Wednesday morning after he re-entered the U.S. illegally west of Nogales.

After arresting 26-year-old Miguel Ayala-Escoto, agents transported him to the Nogales Station for processing, which included fingerprinting and a criminal records check. As a result, agents learned Ayala was convicted in 2017 for sexual battery in Robertson County, Tennessee, and removed from the country in early 2018.

Ayala now faces prosecution for immigration violations including re-entry as a felon.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.