Douglas CBP Officers Quash Smuggling Attempt-Suspected Drugs and Ammunition Seized

Douglas, Arizona - Customs and Border Protection officers at the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry in Douglas, Arizona, prevented a U.S. citizen from smuggling prescription medication and weapons ammunition into the country on Saturday.

Officers referred a 23-year-old man for a further inspection of his Chrysler sedan, when he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico. When officers searched the vehicle, they found more than 900 tablets of suspected Farmapram and Diazepam, 30 rounds of 5.56X45mm ammunition and an AR-15 ammo magazine. The smuggler had hidden the ammo underneath his front passenger seat and the pills were inside his pockets as well as bottles stuffed into his socks.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and arrested the subject for failing to declare the items. He was then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.