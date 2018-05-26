Border Patrol Agents Arrest Man Convicted of Attempted Murder

Sasabe, Arizona - Tucson Station Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported attempted murderer from Mexico after he entered the United States illegally near Sasabe early Friday.

Agents apprehended 37-year-old Samuel Baldobinos-Borja in the desert north of Sasabe and transported him to the Tucson Station. During processing, agents conducted a criminal records check and learned that Baldobinos was convicted in 2001 in Florida for attempted murder and was removed from the country following his incarceration in 2013.

He will remain in federal custody pending immigration prosecution for re-entry as an aggravated felon.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.