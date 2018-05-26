Yuma Sector Border Patrol Agents Arrest Child Molester

Andrade, California - Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Border Patrol Station arrested a Mexican national with prior criminal convictions of indecent exposure and molestation of a child under 18, late Saturday.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, agents arrested Luis Robles-Gonzalez, a 55-year-old Mexican national, near the Colorado River just east of the Andrade, California Port of Entry after he illegally entered the United States.

During processing, agents identified the individual as an aggravated felon previously deported for failing to register as a sex offender in Santa Rosa, California. Gonzalez was also convicted of indecent exposure and molestation of a child under 18. He was last removed from the United Stated through the San Luis, Arizona Port of Entry on May 12. During additional questioning, Gonzalez admitted that he was attempting to travel to San Francisco, California to live and work.

Gonzalez will be charged with re-entry after deportation as an aggravated felon.