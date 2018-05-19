Border Patrol Agents Discover 38 Illegal Aliens Found in Deplorable Conditions in Stash House

Laredo, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents along with Webb County Sheriff’s deputies on May 17 observed suspicious activity at a residence on Costello Loop in Laredo, Texas. Consent was granted to enter the premises and a total of 38 illegal aliens were found inside. The subjects were determined to be from the countries of Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras. All subjects were processed accordingly.

Border Patrol agents discovered 38 illegal aliens

in deplorable conditions in a stash house in

Laredo, Texas.

“United States Border Patrol continues to work in coordination with our law enforcement partners at Webb County Sheriff’s Office and these collaborative efforts, as this enforcement action illustrates, continue to help disrupt illicit activity and deny criminal organizations the ability to operate. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to prosecute those responsible and prevent individuals from being subjected to deplorable conditions,” said Laredo Sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Gabriel Acosta.

To report suspicious activity such as alien and/or drug smuggling, download the “USBP Laredo Sector” App or contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994. All people apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure their criminal histories are positively identified.