Border Patrol Agents Arrest Honduran MS-13 Gang Member

Lukeville, Arizona - Ajo Station Border Patrol agents apprehended seven men Friday morning northwest of Lukeville and later identified one of them as a 22-year-old “Mara Salvatrucha” (MS-13) gang member from Honduras.

Agents patrolling a remote mountain trail encountered and arrested the group for entering the country illegally and subsequently transported them to the Ajo Station for further processing.

Courtesy of U.S. Customs and

Border Protection

During processing, agents identified Carlos Ordoñez-Rodriguez as a member of the MS-13 street gang, with an extensive criminal history in Colorado, who had been removed from the U.S. in 2017.

Ordoñez will remain in federal custody pending a court disposition for criminal immigration violations. The other men arrested were identified as five Mexican nationals and one Honduran national, ages 20 through 35. They will be processed for immigration violations.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.