AMO, USBP Pursues Vehicle and Arrests Five

Sasabe, Arizona - Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Station arrested a U.S. citizen and four Honduran nationals after a failed human smuggling attempt that led agents on a pursuit from Sasabe to Arivaca, Thursday morning.

Agents attempted to stop and conduct an immigration inspection on the occupants of a Hyundai sedan near the town of Sasabe, but the driver of the vehicle sped away from agents eastbound on Arivaca road. Agents were able to follow the Hyundai’s utilizing a CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter that responded to assist in the pursuit.

The driver of the Hyundai drove for several miles eventually entering the community of Arivaca where he finally stopped. Agents arrested the driver and two persons who ran from the Hyundai. After arresting the driver and passengers that fled, agents discovered two additional people, concealed in the trunk.

The vehicle was seized and the 39-year-old driver, who was arrested and charged with human smuggling, will remain in custody pending a disposition. The other four persons arrested, all Honduran nationals ranging from ages 22 to 38, are being processed for immigration violations.