Border Patrol Agents Arrest Body Carriers at Immigration Checkpoint

Nogales, Arizona - Nogales Border Patrol agents arrested three commercial shuttle passengers in the past seven days for attempting to smuggle dangerous narcotics through the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint.

On May 2, agents conducting immigration inspections of shuttle passengers discovered a 19-year-old Tucson woman with almost $6,000 worth of heroin concealed near her groin.

Friday, agents arrested a 38-year-old woman from Foley, Alabama, after finding her in possession of close to $6,000 worth of cocaine.

Yesterday, agents found two packages of heroin, worth close to $10,000, hidden on a 14-year-old boy from Nogales, Arizona.

All three subjects, identified as United States citizens, were arrested and charged with narcotics smuggling. The cases were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.