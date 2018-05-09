San Luis CBP Officers Seize $529K Meth and Heroin

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two in connection to failed smuggling attempts at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.

Officers referred a 24-year-old woman for additional questioning as she attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico Saturday morning in her Chevy SUV. A CBP canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect leading officers to discover approximately 113 pounds of meth, worth nearly $338,000; and approximately 5 pounds of heroin, worth more than $86,000 hidden throughout the vehicle.

On Friday evening, officers referred a 55-year-old man to the vehicle inspection lot. During the inspection, CBP officers discovered nearly 35 pounds of methamphetamine worth almost $105,000 with the assistance of another CBP canine. The drugs were concealed in the vehicles’ seats and rear door.