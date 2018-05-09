Border Patrol Agents Arrest Salvadorian Gang Member

Three Points, Arizona - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a Mara Salvatrucha, MS-13 gang member from El Salvador on Saturday morning west of Three Points, Arizona.

Agents working on Federal Route 19 near mile marker 20 arrested a man, later identified as 24-year-old Salvador Campos-Rodriguez, who was in the country illegally. During processing, agents learned that Campos was an MS-13 gang member previously removed from the U.S. in 2017. He will remain in custody pending a court disposition for criminal immigration violations.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

