Border Patrol Agents Seize Bundles of Heroin at Immigration Checkpoint

Nogales, Arizona - Nogales Border Patrol agents arrested a 19-year-old male Mexican national after finding five bundles of heroin concealed in his vehicle Saturday afternoon at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint.

After agents referred the man for a secondary inspection of the Ford Mustang he was driving, agents located more than eight pounds of heroin worth almost $96,900.

Agents seized the vehicle, drugs, and arrested the man for narcotics smuggling. The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.