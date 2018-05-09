Douglas CBP Officers Dash Smuggling Attempt

Douglas, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry in Douglas, Arizona, prevented a local resident from smuggling more than 200 pounds of marijuana into the United States Sunday.

Officers referred a 19-year-old Douglas, Arizona woman for a further inspection of her Chevy SUV Sunday evening, following an alert by a CBP narcotics detection canine to an odor it was trained to detect. When officers searched the vehicle, they found multiple packages of marijuana throughout the vehicle. The drugs weighed more than 205 pounds and have an estimated value of almost $103,000.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle. The subject was arrested for narcotics smuggling. She was then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.