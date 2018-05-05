Border Patrol Agents Arrest MS-13 Felon

Arivaca, Arizona - Tucson Station Border Patrol agents arrested an MS-13 gang member from El Salvador shortly after he entered the United States illegally south of Arivaca early Wednesday.

Agents apprehended 57-year-old Noe Bernal-Portillo and transported him to the Tucson Station for processing. Agents conducted a records check and learned Bernal has numerous felony convictions, including a 1997 conviction for attempted murder in Las Vegas, Nevada. He will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for re-entry as an aggravated felon.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

