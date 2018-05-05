Nogales CBP Officers Seize $188K in Heroin

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales apprehended a U.S. citizen involved in a failed smuggling attempt involving almost 11 pounds of heroin Tuesday.

Officers working at the Morley Pedestrian Gate referred a 52-year-old Marana, Arizona woman for further inspection. A CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent that it was trained to detect, resulting in the discovery of drugs that were wrapped around her midsection. The heroin weighed almost 11 pounds, an excess of $188,000.

Officers seized the drugs, and turned the arrested subject over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

