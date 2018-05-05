Smuggler Floored by Nogales CBP Officers Meth Seizure

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales apprehended a U.S. citizen involved in connection with a failed attempt to smuggle more than $71,000 worth of methamphetamine into the United States Monday.

Officers working at the Mariposa Crossing referred a 37-year-old Phoenix woman for further inspection of her Nissan SUV Monday morning. A CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent that it was trained to detect, resulting in drugs being located in the vehicle’s flooring. The inspection led to the discovery of nearly 24 pounds of meth, worth more than $71,000.

Officers seized the drugs as well as the vehicle, while the subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.