Nogales CBP Officers Seize $173K in Hard Drugs

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales apprehended a Mexican national as well as a U.S. citizen involved in connection with separate failed attempts to smuggle almost 45 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine into the United States over the weekend.

Officers working at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred a 45-year-old woman for further inspection of her Ford SUV Friday evening. A CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent that it was trained to detect, resulting in drugs being located within the vehicle’s passenger doors. The inspection led to the discovery of more than 40 pounds of meth, worth almost $121,000 as well as nearly 5 pounds of cocaine, worth in excess of $52,000.

Saturday afternoon, officers at the pedestrian lanes at the DeConcini Crossing referred an 18-year-old San Simon, Arizona woman for further inspection. She was found carrying nearly 4.5 pounds worth of hashish oil beneath her clothing (One drug package taped around her waist, the second package in her groin area, and the third around the inner portion of her thigh). The drugs have an undetermined value.

Officers seized the drugs as well as the vehicle, and after being arrested turned both subjects over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.