San Luis CBP Officers Seize $161K in Meth

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a U.S. citizen Friday, in connection to a failed methamphetamine smuggling attempt at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.

Officers removed 54 pounds of meth

from the quarter panels of a smuggling

vehicle

Officers referred a 40-year-old Yuma, Arizona woman for additional questioning as she attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico Friday morning in her Toyota sedan. When they searched her vehicle, officers discovered nearly 54 pounds of meth within the vehicle’s quarter panels, worth more than $161,000.

CBP officers seized the drugs, while the subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.