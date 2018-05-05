Car Chase Ends with Seven Arrested in Smuggling Attempt

San Miguel, Arizona - Border Patrol agents from the Three Points sub-station arrested two U.S. citizens and one Mexican national for attempting to smuggle four El Salvadorian nationals after they fled from agents near San Miguel on Sunday morning.

Agents attempted to stop a Dodge Dart and a Ford Excursion to conduct immigration inspections on the occupants after seeing suspected illegal activity near the border before sunrise.

Instead of pulling over, the Ford Excursion ignored the agents emergency vehicle lights and continued traveling north on Federal Route 19 toward Sells. After agents deployed a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle, five men attempted to escape into the desert but were soon apprehended. Agents later identified the individuals as a 20-year-old U.S. citizen (driver) and four El Salvadorian nationals, ages 16-40, who had entered the U.S. illegally.

The driver of the Dodge Dart initially failed to yield but eventually stopped for the immigration inspection and agents identified the occupants as a 47-year-old lawfully admitted permanent resident man (driver) and a 33-year-old female U.S. citizen. At this time, no charges have been filed against the two.

The driver of the Ford Excursion was arrested and charged with human smuggling. The four El Salvadorian nationals were processed for immigration violations.

The case has been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.