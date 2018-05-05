Border Patrol Agents Seize Nearly $273K of Methamphetamine

Wellton, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate-8 and Highway 95 Immigration Checkpoints seized $272,940 worth of methamphetamine in two separate smuggling events over the weekend.

At approximately 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Wellton Station agents sent a white 2009 Chevrolet Equinox to the secondary inspection area after a Border Patrol canine positively alerted to the vehicle. A thorough search of the vehicle yielded 40.78 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the roof. The narcotics have an approximate value of $122,340. The female driver, a 24-year-old United States citizen who claimed to be living in Mexico, was placed under arrest for possession and transport of illegal drugs.

In the second event at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, a Border Patrol canine alerted to a gray 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe. Blythe Station agents searched the vehicle and discovered 50.2 pounds of methamphetamine in the spare tire. The narcotics have an approximate worth of $150,600. The driver, a 21-year-old male Mexican national with a valid Border Crossing card, was arrested for possession and transport of illegal drugs.