Douglas CBP Officers Nix Smuggling Attempt

Douglas, Arizona - Customs and Border Protection officers at the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry in Douglas, Arizona, prevented a Mexican national from smuggling over 190 pounds of marijuana into the United States Thursday.

Officers referred an 18-year-old Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico woman for a further inspection of her Chevy van, following an alert by a CBP narcotics detection canine to a scent it was trained to detect. When officers searched the vehicle, they found nearly 170 packages of marijuana throughout the vehicle. The drugs have an estimated value of more than $95,000.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and arrested the subject for narcotics smuggling. She was then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.