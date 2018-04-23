Nogales CBP Officers Seize $291K in Hard Drugs

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales apprehended a U.S. citizen involved in connection with a failed attempt to smuggle almost $291,000 worth of methamphetamine and heroin into the United States this past Wednesday.

Officers working at the Mariposa Crossing referred a 39-year-old man for further inspection of his Infinity sedan Wednesday evening. A CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent that it was trained to detect, resulting in drugs being located throughout the vehicle. The inspection led to the discovery of more than 82 pounds of meth, worth more than $248,000 as well as more than 2 pounds of heroin, worth in excess of $42,000.

Officers seized the drugs as well as the vehicle, and after being arrested turned the subject over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.