Tohono O’Odham Police, Border Patrol, Arrest Drug Smuggler Using Horses

Santa Rosa, Arizona - Border Patrol agents from the Casa Grande Station assisted Tohono O’Odham Police Department (TOPD) in the arrest of one Mexican national after finding narcotics in large burlap sacks attached to horses near Federal Route 15 Wednesday afternoon.

Casa Grande Border Patrol agents and

a TOPD officer arrested a Mexican

national after finding him with horses

and drugs

A TOPD officer encountered a male subject leading two horses with large burlap sacks near the village of Santa Rosa, Arizona. As the officer approached the subject, the 25-year-old Mexican national left the horses and fled on foot. The officer was able to seize the horses and call for Border Patrol assistance. Agents responded to search for the subject and later arrested him in the vicinity.

A search of the bags revealed more than 262 pounds of marijuana and 6 pounds of methamphetamine, with a combined value of more than $123,000. The illegal alien was arrested for drug smuggling and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Border Patrol relies on the collaboration between state, local, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies to combat the transport of illegal aliens and drugs into the country.