Naco CBP Officers Arrest Marijuana Smuggler

Naco, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Naco, Arizona, prevented a Mexican national from smuggling more than 77 pounds of marijuana through the port.

Officers referred a 23-year-old Mexican man for a secondary inspection of his Nissan sedan early Saturday morning. After a CBP canine alerted to a scent it was trained to detect, officers removed multiple packages of marijuana from behind the rear seats, worth almost $39,000.

Officers seized the drugs and the vehicle, while the subject was arrested and then turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.