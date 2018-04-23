Drug Smuggler Found to be Sitting on Contraband

Douglas, Arizona - Customs and Border Protection officers at the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry in Douglas, Arizona, prevented a woman from smuggling almost 22 pounds of marijuana into the United States Saturday morning.

Officers referred the 61-year-old woman for a further inspection of her Toyota truck following an alert by a CBP narcotics detection canine to a scent it was trained to detect. When officers searched the vehicle, they found multiple packages of marijuana within the truck’s seats. The drugs have an estimated value of almost 11,000.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and arrested the subject for narcotics smuggling. She has been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.