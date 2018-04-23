Border Patrol Agents Arrest Three Mexicans, Seize Rifle Cache

Ajo, Arizona - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents coordinating with Air and Marine Operations agents seized multiple weapons and arrested three Mexican nationals near Ajo Saturday afternoon.

Surveillance camera operators from the Ajo Station observed two suspected illegal aliens carrying firearms more than 17 miles north of the International Border near the Growler Mountains.

Air and Marine Operations helicopters from Yuma and Tucson Air Branches deployed with Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents to intercept the armed men.

Agents searched the area of the sighting using a canine and subsequently discovered multiple assault-style firearms and ammunition concealed under some brush, and an 18-year-old Mexican national man hiding nearby.

The man was transported to the Ajo Station for processing while agents continued a search of the area, locating and arresting two additional Mexican nationals, 43 and 24.

All three men face immigration violation charges and were be turned over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives along with the seized assault weapons.