Lukeville CBP Officers Intercept Marijuana Smugglers

Lukeville, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Lukeville arrested two women after seizing almost $60,000 worth of marijuana.

Officers referred a 24-year-old Phoenix woman and her 27-year-old passenger, from Las Vegas, Nevada, for a secondary inspection of a Chrysler van after the pair applied to return to the United States from Mexico. The search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 110 pounds of marijuana, worth nearly $60,000, which was found beneath the rear seats as well as within the rear compartment.

Officers arrested both subjects and turned them over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, while the drugs and the vehicle were seized.