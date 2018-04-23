San Luis CBP Officers Catch Woman Using Her Child to Smuggle Cocaine

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a mother Friday in connection to a failed drug smuggling attempt involving the use of her 12-year-old daughter, at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.

A 12-year-old girl was found to

have 2 pounds of cocaine wrapped

around her torso

Officers referred a 35-year-old woman and her 3 minor children for an additional search of a Nissan hatchback as they attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico on Friday afternoon. A CBP canine alert to the 12-year-old daughter, led officers to discover more than 2 pounds of cocaine, worth almost $24,000 wrapped around her torso.

CBP officers seized the vehicle as well as the drugs. The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.