Operation Guardian Support Begins for Del Rio Border Patrol Sector

Del Rio, Texas - This week, Del Rio Border Patrol Sector welcomed initial planning teams from the National Guard who are deployed in support of Operation Guardian Support.

Del Rio Border Patrol Sector has begun

briefing National Guard personnel

deployed for Operation Guardian Support.

“The U.S. Border Patrol remains steadfast in our commitment to gain operational control of our borders and the deployment of National Guard personnel will move us rapidly forward on that commitment,” said Chief Patrol Agent Felix Chavez.

Immigration enforcement remains the exclusive responsibility of civilian law enforcement personnel. The National Guard will provide support for the mission these personnel carry out as it has in the past.

The intent of Operation Guardian Support is to allow the Border Patrol to increase deterrence and border security capabilities while additional Border Patrol agents are trained at the academy. National Guard units will assist the Border Patrol with logistical and administrative support, aerial support, surveillance efforts, border-related intelligence analysis efforts, and mechanical support.

With the National Guard providing this much-needed support in the Del Rio Sector area of operations, Border Patrol agents will be free to concentrate on border enforcement. Operation Guardian Support will enable Del Rio Sector to impede and deny illegal border crossings, maintain situational awareness, and apply the appropriate time-bound response and law enforcement resolution to increase security and achieve operational control of our Nation’s borders.