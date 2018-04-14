Nogales CBP Officers Seize $221K in Hard Drugs

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales apprehended a pair of Mexican nationals involved in a failed attempt to smuggle $221,000 worth of methamphetamine into the United States Tuesday.

Officers working at the Mariposa Crossing referred a 19-year-old male driver & his 19-year-old male passenger for further inspection of an Oldsmobile sedan yesterday afternoon. A CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect, resulting in the seizure of nearly 74 pounds of meth, worth more than $221,000 from the vehicle’s seats and quarter panels.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and turned both arrested subjects over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.