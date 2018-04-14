San Luis CBP Officers Stop Smuggler Peddling Meth

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a border crosser Friday in connection to a failed drug smuggling attempt at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.

A CBP canine alert led officers to

search a border-crossers' bicycle

Officers working the pedestrian lanes referred a 50-year-old Mexican male bicyclist for an additional search as he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico on Friday evening. A CBP canine alert to the bicycle frame, led officers to discover just more than 1 pound of methamphetamine, worth $3,200.

The bike and drugs were seized. The subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.