Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Wednesday joined Chandler High School choir students, state employees and their families, service members and the crew replacing the Capitol copper dome to light the Arizona State Capitol Christmas tree.

Governor Ducey Rings In The Holiday Season - YouTube Before lighting the 25-foot white pine, Governor Ducey thanked the team who helped bring the tree to the Capitol from the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, and Director of Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management David Tenney provided background on the tree.

The Governor and the attendees also recognized the Arizona Department of Administration General Services Division crew who is hard at work to replace the Capitol copper dome.



The Chandler High School Treblemakers choir sang three songs, including an Arizona version of “Winter Wonderland”, led by Choral Director Wendy Umbrianna.